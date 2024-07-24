en
English
en
Elegant Trace Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Corporate
Outline
Light
Elegant
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Education
More details
Elegant Trace Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
19exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Capture the essence of your brand with the Elegant Trace Reveal template. Watch as a symphony of lines trace your logo's outline, building suspense before your full logo beam proudly on-screen. Customize colors and taglines for an unforgettable reveal that resonates with your audience. This masterful creation is designed to make your intro or outro leave a striking impression.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (12)
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Original
Original
Edit
Pink and Brown
Pink and Brown
Edit
Mint Green
Mint Green
Edit
Bright Blue
Bright Blue
Edit
Manatee
Manatee
Edit
Gray
Gray
Edit
Light Magenta
Light Magenta
Edit
Flax
Flax
Edit
Magenta Pink
Magenta Pink
Edit
Sage
Sage
Edit
Pale Blue
Pale Blue
Edit
Lavender
Lavender
Edit
