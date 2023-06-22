Extruded Grid Reveal

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D logo reveal. A subtle grid sets the stage as extruded tiles assemble into your mark with tasteful chromatic accents. A glossy glare sweeps across the surface before settling into a clean, centered logo and tagline. Designed for modern brands, this elegant, minimal, geometric look works brilliantly as an intro or outro. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors, and get a polished, corporate-ready ident in minutes.