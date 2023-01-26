Fabric Goes Away

Unveil your brand with a cinematic 3D fabric logo reveal. A draped cloth lifts to expose your logo over a glossy, reflective floor for a premium, minimal look. Ideal as a clean logo animation for intros and outros, this template features smooth, fluid motion and a centered layout that keeps the focus on your branding. Easily customize the logo, tagline, colors, font and reflection intensity to match your identity. Deliver a suspenseful, elegant opening or closing that leaves a lasting impression across videos, promos, and brand presentations.