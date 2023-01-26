Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fabric Goes Away - Dark - Poster image

Fabric Goes Away

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Fabric folds
2.4Kexports
rating
Unveil your brand with a cinematic 3D fabric logo reveal. A draped cloth lifts to expose your logo over a glossy, reflective floor for a premium, minimal look. Ideal as a clean logo animation for intros and outros, this template features smooth, fluid motion and a centered layout that keeps the focus on your branding. Easily customize the logo, tagline, colors, font and reflection intensity to match your identity. Deliver a suspenseful, elegant opening or closing that leaves a lasting impression across videos, promos, and brand presentations.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us