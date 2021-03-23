Fluids Story

Transform your vertical content with a sleek neon liquid title scene designed for social stories and short promos. This template blends glowing, fluid gradients with bold, centered typography for maximum readability and impact. Easily customize three text lines, pick from multiple background animations, and adjust colors to match your brand. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps attention on your message while delivering a premium, modern look. Ideal for announcements, events, teasers, and quick sales spots across Instagram, TikTok, and more.