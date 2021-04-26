Make your brand pop with a fast, high-impact glitch logo reveal. This design blends digital distortion, RGB split, scanlines, glowing bars and dot grids over a dark neon backdrop for a striking hi-tech look. Use it as an intro or outro to elevate promos, shows, and events. Easily drop in your logo, add a tagline, and refine colors to match your identity. The punchy pacing, clean center layout, and crisp transitions ensure your mark lands with confidence and clarity.