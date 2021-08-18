Glitch Logo 2
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Make your brand pop with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This template distorts, layers and reconstructs your mark using digital artifacts, RGB split, scanlines, dot-matrix textures and radiant light rays before locking clean on your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it pairs a dark, neon-accented aesthetic with crisp, modern motion. Customize by adding your logo, adjusting colors, and setting your tagline or URL for instant impact across YouTube, gaming, tech, and creative content.
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of Moysher