Glitch Logo 2

Make your brand pop with a high-energy glitch logo animation. This template distorts, layers and reconstructs your mark using digital artifacts, RGB split, scanlines, dot-matrix textures and radiant light rays before locking clean on your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it pairs a dark, neon-accented aesthetic with crisp, modern motion. Customize by adding your logo, adjusting colors, and setting your tagline or URL for instant impact across YouTube, gaming, tech, and creative content.