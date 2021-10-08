Kick off or wrap up your videos with a bold glitch logo reveal. This energetic design fuses neon RGB distortion, swirling energy, and light trails to spotlight your brand in the center of the frame. Easily add your logo and tagline, fine-tune colors, and let the digital artifacts do the heavy lifting. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick brand stingers across tech, gaming, and creative channels. Optimized for clarity, impact, and fast pacing, it’s a plug-and-play way to make your identity unforgettable.