Glitch Reveal - Horizontal

Make your brand pop with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This dynamic animation layers circular HUD rings, RGB split and authentic digital distortion for a bold tech aesthetic. Drop in your logo, add a tagline and a final headline, then fine-tune colors, sizes and background (color, gradient or media) to match your brand. Responsive layouts adapt to widescreen, square and vertical formats, making it ideal for channel openers and end cards. Fast, crisp, and modern—this template turns your logo into a striking statement in seconds.