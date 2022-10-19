Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glitch Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Glitch Reveal - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch artifacts
277exports
rating
Make your brand pop with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This dynamic animation layers circular HUD rings, RGB split and authentic digital distortion for a bold tech aesthetic. Drop in your logo, add a tagline and a final headline, then fine-tune colors, sizes and background (color, gradient or media) to match your brand. Responsive layouts adapt to widescreen, square and vertical formats, making it ideal for channel openers and end cards. Fast, crisp, and modern—this template turns your logo into a striking statement in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us