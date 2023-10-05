Light Reveal

Showcase your brand with a polished glow logo reveal. This clean, minimal animation blends drifting particles, radiant light rays, and a subtle outline trace to unveil your mark with style. A smooth reflection sweep highlights the reveal, then your tagline settles beneath for a refined finish. Ideal as an intro or outro, the design features a dark gradient backdrop with elegant illumination. Easily customize colors, lighting accents, and typography to match your identity. Deliver a cinematic yet understated logo animation that feels premium and timeless—ready to boost intros, outros, promos, and more.