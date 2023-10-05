Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Reveal - Original - Poster image

Light Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Elegant
5.9Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a polished glow logo reveal. This clean, minimal animation blends drifting particles, radiant light rays, and a subtle outline trace to unveil your mark with style. A smooth reflection sweep highlights the reveal, then your tagline settles beneath for a refined finish. Ideal as an intro or outro, the design features a dark gradient backdrop with elegant illumination. Easily customize colors, lighting accents, and typography to match your identity. Deliver a cinematic yet understated logo animation that feels premium and timeless—ready to boost intros, outros, promos, and more.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us