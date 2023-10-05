Light Reveal
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
5.9Kexports
Showcase your brand with a polished glow logo reveal. This clean, minimal animation blends drifting particles, radiant light rays, and a subtle outline trace to unveil your mark with style. A smooth reflection sweep highlights the reveal, then your tagline settles beneath for a refined finish. Ideal as an intro or outro, the design features a dark gradient backdrop with elegant illumination. Easily customize colors, lighting accents, and typography to match your identity. Deliver a cinematic yet understated logo animation that feels premium and timeless—ready to boost intros, outros, promos, and more.
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