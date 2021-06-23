Line Glitch Logo

Launch your brand with a high-impact glitch logo animation. This energetic intro blends neon-on-dark aesthetics, HUD-like lines, pixel blocks, and RGB split distortion to build and reveal your mark with style. A clean centered end frame adds a professional finish, ideal for intros or outros. Easily customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity. Designed for tech-forward brands, streamers, and creators seeking a bold, digital vibe that stands out across platforms.