Liquid Story

Create eye-catching story content with a sleek liquid backdrop and modern, minimal typography. This vertical motion title is perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, and short promos. Enjoy smooth, fluid animation, a dark gradient ambiance, and centered headlines that make your message pop. Customize text, fonts, and colors, and switch between multiple theme variations to match your brand. Ideal for announcements, offers, or quick highlights when you need polished visuals fast—no footage required. Deliver calm, elegant energy while keeping your audience focused on the message.