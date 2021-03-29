Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Liquid Story - Original - Poster image

Liquid Story

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Story video
Minimal
Fluid animation
Abstract waves
114exports
rating
Create eye-catching story content with a sleek liquid backdrop and modern, minimal typography. This vertical motion title is perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, and short promos. Enjoy smooth, fluid animation, a dark gradient ambiance, and centered headlines that make your message pop. Customize text, fonts, and colors, and switch between multiple theme variations to match your brand. Ideal for announcements, offers, or quick highlights when you need polished visuals fast—no footage required. Deliver calm, elegant energy while keeping your audience focused on the message.
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Moysher
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Themes (6)
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us