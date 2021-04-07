Low Poly Logo

Bring your brand to life with a charming flyover through a colorful low‑poly city. This 3D logo animation features an isometric camera drift, playful geometric buildings, trees and streets, and a soft pastel palette. Add your logo and tagline, pick a theme, and you’re ready with a polished intro or outro that suits channels, presentations, promos, and more. Designed for clarity and impact, it keeps the focus on your mark while delivering delightful motion. Make a memorable first impression with a clean, modern logo reveal that’s easy to customize.