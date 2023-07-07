Luminous Logo Reveal
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
10Kexports
Showcase your brand with a refined 3D logo reveal. This minimalist ident features an extruded, glossy mark, elegant light sweeps, and a subtle grid backdrop. The camera glides from a close, angled view to a clean front view where a tagline appears. Perfect for intros and outros, it’s easy to customize with your logo, colors, and type. Achieve a polished, professional look in seconds with smooth motion, tasteful flares, and a modern gradient background.
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