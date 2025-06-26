Menu
Templates
Solutions
Magic Dust Reveal
Created by Moysher
12exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing your brand has never been more mesmerizing. Our Magic Dust Reveal template enshrouds your logo in a mystical dance of particles and smoke, gradually revealing your identity with a burst of color. Customize this template with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors for an unforgettable full-screen reveal on any platform.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By hushahir
7s
5
3
11
Immerse your audience in a world of cinematic thrill with our high-impact Mega Explosion Reveal template, perfect for creating a bold and dramatic entry into your content. Your logo takes center stage, exploding onto the screen with dynamic light trails and high-definition perfection. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, and make your intros and trailers unforgettable with this professionally designed, ready-to-publish video.
By hushahir
7s
2
3
11
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Smoke Explosion Reveal. Watch as a burst of black smoke leads to a stunning reveal of your logo within a reflective glass sphere. Perfect for film openings, trailers, and high-end brand presentations, this template lets you customize logos, taglines, fonts, and colors for an impactful first impression.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
8
Light up the screen and captivate your audience’s imagination with the stunning spectacle of our Fireball Explosion Reveal template. Featuring striking visuals of fireballs and glowing particles, it delivers an unforgettable cinematic intro, perfect for game channels or any content looking to make a bold impression. Ready to publish and ideal for any display, you can easily customize it by adding your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors.
By rajpakhare
9s
5
3
9
Step through the portal to electrifying brand identity with our Portal Reveal template. Your logo takes the spotlight, emerging amidst a spectacle of lightning to command attention. It's the perfect way to introduce your essence with impact, complete with custom fonts and colors for a video tailored to your vision. Ideal for socials or the big screen, amplify your message with this bolt of creativity.
By themediastock
10s
2
3
18
Introducing the Bullet Hole Reveal, where your logo takes center stage in a gritty, cinematic reveal. With gunfire resonating, the surrounding bullet holes light the way to your brand's bold statement. Customizable features, such as fonts and colors, allow you to align with your brand's aura, crafting the perfect opener for your audience.
By v.createvfx
7s
2
2
5
Elevate your brand with our Magical Smoke Reveal template. Experience the magic as smoke gracefully reveals your logo against a concrete backdrop. Whether you're looking for an attention-grabbing intro, an impactful outro, or a standalone showcase of your brand, this template has you covered. With easy customization options for your logo and colors, you can create a captivating video that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
5
Emergency Flashlight Reveal is a stylish template with a dark mood cinematic glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
By MotionParsec
10s
29
5
24
Fire Logo and Title Reveal is a powerful and fiery project. Dynamic, active, cinematic, burning, epic, flames, hot, particles of fire, smoky, dark, with a burning background - these words describe it perfectly. Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
Menu
Templates
Solutions