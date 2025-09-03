Menu
Merge Distortion Glitch Reveal
Created by Moysher
18exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your logos into a cohesive brand story with our Merge Distortion Glitch Reveal template. The seamless fusion of two logos emerging as one creates a striking narrative for your business. With customization options for logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, you can craft a video that aligns perfectly with your brand's identity. This multipurpose, ready-to-publish video enshrines your identity with modern flair and distinct style.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
6s
9
3
15
Amplify your brand's introduction with the Dynamic Glitch Reveal, where edgy glitches meet the methodical tempo of music. As your logo takes a trip across the screen, it tilts and twirls into a captivating dance, concluding with a pristine reveal. Embellish this vibrant landscape with your personalized touch featuring a logo, tagline, and a spectrum of customizable colors.
By AirwavesMedia
7s
2
3
6
Enter the digital age with style using our Digital Glitch Reveal template. Introduce your logo and brand with a sleek glitch effect, complete with chromatic aberrations and noise overlays. This template offers a cool and contemporary take on video intros or outros, ideal for tech-savvy brands. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and colors to enhance your brand's identity in every frame.
Immerse your brand in a virtual vortex with our Fast 3D Glitch template. As your 3D logo twists and glitches into view, circular elements echo its motion a dance of digital disruption. End with a disintegrate into chaos, this template is a bold, multipurpose choice readily customizable. It's not just a reveal; it's a digital spectacle for your logo and tagline.
Embark on a visual journey that unveils your brand with impact. Our Fast Glitch Intro template captivates with a tunnel-vision effect, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your glitching logo. Perfect for intros and powerful branding, this template allows you to customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a high-definition statement that resonates across any display type.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Cast a dazzling light on your brand with our Glitch Pixel Glitter template. The screen bursts into life with glittering pixels and rays, clearing the stage for your logo. Custom glitches and lively particles encircle your centerpiece, creating a digital spectacle for viewers. Personalize the palette and introduce your brand with a bang, marking a memorable entry onto any screen.
Immerse your audience in a digital realm with our dynamic Abstract Glitch Noise template, where your logo is distorted in a sea of glitches before snapping into crystal clarity. This video template is perfect for creating a suspenseful introduction or a memorable outro, complete with customizable fonts, colors, logo, and tagline. Ideal for social media, seize the screen with an electrifying representation of your brand.
By Moysher
6s
9
3
15
Make a stunning entrance with the Simple Glitch Reveal template. Your brand comes alive in a twist and turn spectacle, piecing together your logo for a moment, only to shatter and reforge it in seamless action. A quick grunge interference adds innovative flair, ready to differentiate your intro or outro. Add your colors, fonts, and tagline to unveil a video that is polished, prepared, and pulsating with your brand's energy.
By hushahir
9s
1
3
17
Set in a sophisticated grayscale world, lines converge to form a wireframe mind, a symbol of intelligence and creativity. Our Tech Glitch Ident template reveals your brand with a stylish glitch effect. It's not just a reveal; it's a statement of your brand's futuristic vision and inventive spirit.
