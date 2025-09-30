Menu
Merge Glitch Layering Reveal
Created by Moysher
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into the digital era with a transformative video reveal. Watch as two logos, layered with cutting-edge glitch effects, morph into a seamless, single image. Each frame of the Merge Glitch Layering Reveal template is a step in your brand's revolution. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to unleash a tailor-made spectacle with a modern twist.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
6s
9
4
18
Step into the future of branding with our mesmerizing Glitch Symbol Reveal template, featuring text that morphs over glitch elements before transitioning to your logo. Perfectly tuned for high-definition screens, this video is your ticket to a captivating intro or a bold standalone statement for your digital canvas. Customize with your text, logo, and brand colors to leave a digital imprint that won't go unremembered.
By Moysher
6s
9
3
14
Captivate your audience with a digital twist using our Glitch Layering Reveal template. Watch as your logo layers build up, distort slightly, and culminate in a dazzling glitch flash. Designed for multipurpose use, this video is ideal for any display and is fully customizable with your brand's fonts and colors. A perfect choice for a dramatic opening or a bold, standalone statement.
By Moysher
6s
9
3
14
Dive into the digital age with our Glitch Distortion Reveal. Watch as your brand becomes momentarily entangled in a virtual realm of distortion and outlines, only to emerge clearer and more powerful. This video is perfect for intros that stand out or as a polished standalone piece. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to create an impactful presence that resonates.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
7
3
12
Ignite your brand with energy and leave a lasting impact with the Energy Logo Reveal. Watch as a surge of vibrant and dynamic elements converge, forming a powerful display that unveils your logo in a burst of energy. With its intense motion and striking visual effects, this template captures attention and adds a sense of excitement to your brand's identity. Whether you're launching a new product, showcasing your company's spirit, or simply seeking a captivating logo reveal, this template delivers a powerful and energetic introduction.
By Harchenko
8s
6
4
11
Logo - Technology Hexagon is outstanding introduction to new products, gaming highlights and review videos. Customize with your logo or text and 2 color gradients.
By rajpakhare
10s
2
3
4
Matrix styled animation to reveal your logo!
By Promak
9s
2
4
14
Step into the urban jungle and make your mark with our Grunge Reveal template. Designed to add edge to music channels, extreme sports, or gaming videos, this video template's raw textures and dynamic motion will set the scene with style. Make it your own; your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors will take your brand's image from standard to stunning.
By minimax
8s
5
3
6
Introduce your brand with a burst of modern energy. Our Modern Glitch Reveal template thrills with glitches, signal scrambles, and vibrant neon glows reminiscent of a vintage TV flicker effect. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a dynamic presentation that's multipurpose and ready to publish. It's perfect for gaming events or tech promos, offering a stylish edge that won't be forgotten.
