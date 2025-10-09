Menu
Merge Line Reveal
Created by Moysher
19exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Showcase your brand’s evolution with a dynamic animation that traces its journey. Watch your old and new logos morph seamlessly into one as elegant contours are drawn and highlighted, perfectly synchronized to the beat of the music. The versatile Merge Line Reveal template lets you easily customize your logo, tagline, and brand colors, creating a lasting and memorable impact.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
7s
14
5
17
Capture the essence of your brand with the Merge Elegant Trace Reveal template. Watch as a symphony of lines trace your logo's outline, building suspense before your full logo beam proudly on-screen. Customize colors and taglines for an unforgettable reveal that resonates with your audience. This masterful creation is designed to make your intro or outro leave a striking impression.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
23
Step into the spotlight with our Line Reveal, a display of sophistication and style. Watch as a vibrant, geometric dance unfolds, culminating in the striking reveal of your logo in brilliant clarity. Customize it with your own branding elements and captivate audiences on YouTube, in presentations, or across any platform.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Step into the spotlight with Elegant Vivid Reveal, where your brand comes alive in a dance of cutting-edge design and color. Tailor-made for storytelling, this reveal video is the key to unlocking magic that captivates from the first frame. Add a dash of personal flair with your logo, tagline, and custom colors. Perfect as an intro or a memorable standalone piece, it's your turn to make an unforgettable impression.
By Moysher
7s
14
3
17
Capture the essence of your brand with the Elegant Trace Reveal template. Watch as a symphony of lines trace your logo's outline, building suspense before your full logo beam proudly on-screen. Customize colors and taglines for an unforgettable reveal that resonates with your audience. This masterful creation is designed to make your intro or outro leave a striking impression.
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
By AlexG1985
12s
6
2
5
A simple, old school music visualizer that turns your tracks into a music video. Reflect the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Awesome Mix vibes through your own music as the tape dances to your awesome beats. Get inspired with pre-created , genre-inspired versions of the same template.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
6
3
11
Reveal your logo with a sophisticated glossy effect. The Glossy 3D Reveal is the perfect way to showcase your brand or logo in a professional and modern way. This animation features a white blueprint floor where the logo is built layer by layer, creating a stunning 3D effect. As the logo is revealed, a glossy sheen reflects light and creates a polished finish that highlights the intricate details of your design. Whether you're launching a new product or service, or simply want to showcase your brand in a fresh and modern way, this animation is sure to impress.
By Skvifi
7s
27
4
16
Elegant wave ripple. Choose between a background image, gradient background colors or colorize your background media.
