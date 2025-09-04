Menu
Merge Neon Reveal
Created by Moysher
10exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into a neon-drenched world where logos play an electrifying game of hide and seek with the Merge Neon Reveal. Just one glowing line leads the eye from one brand to the next, culminating in the grand reveal of your own logo, enhanced with your chosen colors and tagline. Entice and engage with this display of brand prowess.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By MotionBank21
8s
7
3
12
Embark on a magical journey with the Mystical Ruby Forest template. Glide through enchanting woods, where each ruby-tinted tree whispers a tale of wonder, unfurling your logo in a dance of elegance. Customize to your heart's content, choosing your own colors, fonts, and images for a captivating reveal that's tailored to your brand's stylish essence. It’s ready to give your project or presentation that cinematic flair.
By Moysher
6s
13
5
17
Transform your logos into a cohesive brand story with our Merge Distortion Glitch Reveal template. The seamless fusion of two logos emerging as one creates a striking narrative for your business. With customization options for logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, you can craft a video that aligns perfectly with your brand's identity. This multipurpose, ready-to-publish video enshrines your identity with modern flair and distinct style.
By tinomotion
10s
5
5
5
Step into the future of branding with our Brand Merge Reveal template where sleek synthwave vibes set the stage for an electrifying revelation. Two logos converge with cinematic flair, melding into a single alliance emblem symbolizing unity and innovation. Customize with your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a multipurpose video that's not just ready to publish, but ready to impress.
By Artstyle
13s
23
22
7
Step into a world of rhythmic motion with our Dynamic Stomp Slideshow template. It's engineered to create that heart-thumping opener, promo, or event recap you've been itching to make. Fast-paced transitions meet bold typography, ensuring your images, videos, and messages hit the beat every time. This is more than a slideshow; it's an energy-packed journey crafted for your most compelling narratives.
By motionsparrow
13s
21
11
9
Step into the future of visual storytelling with our Digital Future News template. Tailor-made for modern news broadcasts, tech reviews, and corporate communications, this opener elegantly blends transparent layers with HUD-inspired graphics for a cutting-edge, professional appeal. Customize colors, text, and multimedia content to give your presentations the definitive edge in innovation and style.
By milinkovic
8s
5
4
15
Uncover the magic within your brand as fiery rings pull back the curtain to reveal your emblem. Mesmerizing and dynamic, this Mystic Fire Rings Unveil template wraps your logo in a dance of flames, customizable to reflect your brand's colors and message. Ideal for creative brands and fantasy-themed content, this reveal video weaves a story in every frame, turning each view into an immersive narrative.
By milinkovic
7s
3
8
11
Make a bold statement with every video introduction. Our Dynamic Stomp Intro template is engineered for those who want their content to pack a punch. With dynamic, rhythmic animations, your logo lands with a powerhouse impact on any display. This template is fully customizable - tailor it with your text, logos, and brand colors. Suitable for an array of uses, from sports promos to high-energy presentations, let your brand stomp its authority.
By milinkovic
10s
7
3
10
Embark on a grand adventure with our Fire Portal In Clouds template. Watch your logo or message materialize from a vortex of clouds, framed by a blazing portal. Customize this striking reveal with your brand’s fonts and colors to leave an unforgettable impression for fantasy-themed projects or bold branding strategies. Command attention across social media and video content with spectacular flair.
