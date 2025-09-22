Menu
Merge Stroke Clean Reveal
Created by Moysher
16exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Watch the visual alchemy as two logos merge into one on our Merge Stroke Clean Reveal template. The reveal begins with a sleek extruded line that traces their outlines, transforming them into a unified symbol of your brand's alliance. Tailor the final composite with your tagline, fonts, and brand colors, creating an exclusive reveal that's perfect for any platform. This template is not just a video; it's the story of your brand's evolution.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
7s
9
3
23
Step into the spotlight with our Line Reveal, a display of sophistication and style. Watch as a vibrant, geometric dance unfolds, culminating in the striking reveal of your logo in brilliant clarity. Customize it with your own branding elements and captivate audiences on YouTube, in presentations, or across any platform.
By AlexG1985
6s
2
3
8
Step into a world where elegance meets modernity with the Smooth & Stylish Reveal. Perfect for creating stylish intros or compelling promos, this template's sleek design and fluid transitions ensure your logo and tagline are revealed in the most polished fashion. Versatility meets easy customization, letting you make your mark with fonts and colors that resonate with your brand.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
By MotionBank21
7s
6
3
9
Electrify your audience with Digital Stroke Unveil, where dynamic light strokes bring your logo to life against a backdrop of digital sophistication. This multipurpose template lets you personalize the futuristic reveal with your own touch by customizing colors, fonts, and taglines. Whether it's for YouTube intros or Twitter shares, get set to showcase your brand with energy and style.
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
By MotionBank21
6s
5
3
11
Engage your audience from the get-go with the Swift Reveal template. Crafted for the modern brand, this template's sleek transitions set a dynamic pace for your presentations, befitting tech innovators and fashion trailblazers alike. Tailor it with your own logo, text, and color scheme to make a statement that's both polished and impactful.
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
