Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Merge Texture Glitch Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Distortion
Glitch
Grungy
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Merge Texture Glitch Reveal - Original - Poster image
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Set the stage for a transformational brand reveal with our Merge Texture Glitch Reveal template, where textures play and logos morph. Captivate your audience as dual logos intertwine and converge into a cohesive brand identity, underscored by your custom tagline. Ideal for businesses looking to make an impactful introduction on widescreen displays, this template allows for full customization of logos, taglines, and colors, culminating in a stunning narrative for your brand.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Modern Kinetic Slide 5 Original theme video
Modern Kinetic Slide 5
Edit
By Artstyle
8s
1
4
6
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
Modern Kinetic Slide 6 Original theme video
Modern Kinetic Slide 6
Edit
By Artstyle
8s
1
4
7
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
Modern Kinetic Slide 2 Original theme video
Modern Kinetic Slide 2
Edit
By Artstyle
8s
1
6
9
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
Modern Kinetic Slide 7 Original theme video
Modern Kinetic Slide 7
Edit
By Artstyle
8s
1
6
10
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
Colorful Pulse Lower Third 4 Original theme video
Colorful Pulse Lower Third 4
Edit
By themediastock
8s
1
5
13
Introduce a splash of color and clarity to your video content with our Colorful Pulse Lower Third template, featuring vivid gradient shapes. The impeccable design allows easy placement of your logo, text, and additional details, offering viewers a polished and professional look. Tailor-made for multipurpose use, this template can transform your video's visual narrative into an engaging experience with full customization options: fonts, colors, and more.
Colorful Pulse Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Colorful Pulse Lower Third 2
Edit
By themediastock
7s
1
5
15
Introduce a splash of color and clarity to your video content with our Colorful Pulse Lower Third template, featuring vivid gradient shapes. The impeccable design allows easy placement of your logo, text, and additional details, offering viewers a polished and professional look. Tailor-made for multipurpose use, this template can transform your video's visual narrative into an engaging experience with full customization options: fonts, colors, and more.
Partnership Clean Fold Unveil Original theme video
Partnership Clean Fold Unveil
Edit
By MotionBank21
8s
7
4
11
Bring a modern twist to your brand’s voice with the sleek Partnership Clean Fold Unveil. Featuring elegant folding animations that seamlessly merge your logos and messages, this template is perfect for co-branded content or announcements. Customize it with your company’s fonts, colors, and tagline for a professional presentation that stays polished from start to finish. Showcase your business in style today!
Partnership Energy Earth Unveil Original Theme theme video
Partnership Energy Earth Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
13s
5
4
15
Set off on an interstellar brand adventure with our Partnership Energy Earth Unveil template. As Earth orbits, wrapped in dynamic cosmic energy, your logo materializes, showcasing your global impact and innovative spirit. Ideal for tech or eco-conscious brands, this video provides ample space to communicate your vision, complete with customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us