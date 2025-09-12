Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Merge Texture Glitch Reveal
Created by Moysher
8exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Set the stage for a transformational brand reveal with our Merge Texture Glitch Reveal template, where textures play and logos morph. Captivate your audience as dual logos intertwine and converge into a cohesive brand identity, underscored by your custom tagline. Ideal for businesses looking to make an impactful introduction on widescreen displays, this template allows for full customization of logos, taglines, and colors, culminating in a stunning narrative for your brand.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Artstyle
8s
1
4
6
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
By Artstyle
8s
1
4
7
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
By Artstyle
8s
1
6
9
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
By Artstyle
8s
1
6
10
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
By themediastock
8s
1
5
13
Introduce a splash of color and clarity to your video content with our Colorful Pulse Lower Third template, featuring vivid gradient shapes. The impeccable design allows easy placement of your logo, text, and additional details, offering viewers a polished and professional look. Tailor-made for multipurpose use, this template can transform your video's visual narrative into an engaging experience with full customization options: fonts, colors, and more.
By themediastock
7s
1
5
15
Introduce a splash of color and clarity to your video content with our Colorful Pulse Lower Third template, featuring vivid gradient shapes. The impeccable design allows easy placement of your logo, text, and additional details, offering viewers a polished and professional look. Tailor-made for multipurpose use, this template can transform your video's visual narrative into an engaging experience with full customization options: fonts, colors, and more.
By MotionBank21
8s
7
4
11
Bring a modern twist to your brand’s voice with the sleek Partnership Clean Fold Unveil. Featuring elegant folding animations that seamlessly merge your logos and messages, this template is perfect for co-branded content or announcements. Customize it with your company’s fonts, colors, and tagline for a professional presentation that stays polished from start to finish. Showcase your business in style today!
By milinkovic
13s
5
4
15
Set off on an interstellar brand adventure with our Partnership Energy Earth Unveil template. As Earth orbits, wrapped in dynamic cosmic energy, your logo materializes, showcasing your global impact and innovative spirit. Ideal for tech or eco-conscious brands, this video provides ample space to communicate your vision, complete with customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help