Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Merge Tunnel Vision Reveal
Created by Moysher
9exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with Merge Tunnel Vision Reveal, where two logo outlines form an enchanting tunnel before a jolt leads to the final reveal. Ideal for YouTube and any displays, this reveal video is a striking opener or closer for any content. Customize it with your logos, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to create an engaging brand experience that's hard to forget.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By Moysher
4s
9
3
15
Introducing Tunnel Vision Reveal, where your brand is the star of a vibrant spectacle! The tunnel animation leads to a thrilling buildup before your logo bursts onto the scene. Personalize the excitement with your colors, logo, and tagline, crafting a reveal that's exclusively yours. It's a multipurpose masterpiece ready to broadcast your message wide and far.
By Mr.Rabbit
5s
7
3
8
Step into the digital age with our mesmerizing Clean Color Glitch reveal template. Watch layers of your logo twist and turn in a highly distorted dance before finally disintegrating, leaving its mark in viewers' minds. Add your logo, tagline, and preferred colors, and create a video that's ready to make an impact as an intro, outro, or a powerful standalone.
By hushahir
4s
2
3
9
Step into a digital realm where your brand comes alive with our Digital Glitch Ident. Distorted pixels and abstract lines create a dynamic effect, revealing your logo with a high tech glitch. This motion graphics template is perfect for a captivating intro or a dynamic ad, with full customization options for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Craft unforgettable content with a modern twist!
By CuteRabbit
5s
7
5
13
Start a fresh chapter for your brand with the electric energy of our Merge Glitch Reveal template. Immerse viewers in a digital dance, where two logos merge and a stunning glitch effect heralds your new identity. Personalize this video in seconds plug in logos, colors, and a tagline, and you're set to broadcast your story with vigor.
By Promak
5s
2
3
16
Energize your audience with a high voltage introduction using our Fast Glitch Reveal. Watch your logo burst onto the scene through a high-tech distortion animation, ideal for a gaming channel, tech savvy venture, or any content aiming to make a bold statement. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choose your colors to create a video that's not just ready to publish but impossible to ignore.
By Skvifi
4s
5
3
11
Perfect gaming intro for your next video! Glitch and distortions abundance to wow your audience. Fully customize the video template without any video editing skills and enjoy the final professional video outcome - you did it! Try for free!
By Moysher
4s
9
3
16
Modern Glitch Reveal is a short, dynamic appearance of your logo in new glitch style videos. In a matter of seconds, little lines flicker near the logo that appears in the glitch style.
By minimax
5s
5
3
8
Modern glitch logo reveal in grunge minimal style. Noise, glitches, VHS, bad signal, erros, distortions, RGB chromatic aberration, dust overlay texture, zoom, flipping, tile frames, drop, invert colors flicker effect, soundfx. Dynamic fast animation, short duration. Gaming digital esport intro.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help