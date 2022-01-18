Minimal Glitch Logo

Make your logo unforgettable with a fast, neon glitch reveal. This high-energy logo animation combines digital distortion, sweeping bars, and crisp geometric accents before resolving to a clean, minimal lockup. Perfect for intros and outros, it features simple controls for background, glow, logo and tagline styling, so you can match any brand quickly. The modern, tech-inspired aesthetic delivers impact in seconds, ideal for channels, promos, and product branding. Drop in your mark and text, tweak the colors, and render a polished opener or closer that stands out.