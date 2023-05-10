Modern Glitch Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This short logo animation fuses neon RGB split, digital noise, and glowing outlines on a dark, minimal backdrop. Customize your colors, choose a solid or gradient background, and add an optional tagline for extra clarity. The fast, modern motion is perfect for intros and outros across channels, delivering a bold, tech-forward identity hit in seconds. Swap in your logo, tune the palette to match your brand, and you’re ready to impress.