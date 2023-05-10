Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Glitch Reveal - Original - Poster image

Modern Glitch Reveal

00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Digital
3.7Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This short logo animation fuses neon RGB split, digital noise, and glowing outlines on a dark, minimal backdrop. Customize your colors, choose a solid or gradient background, and add an optional tagline for extra clarity. The fast, modern motion is perfect for intros and outros across channels, delivering a bold, tech-forward identity hit in seconds. Swap in your logo, tune the palette to match your brand, and you’re ready to impress.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us