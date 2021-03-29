Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Modern House Intro - Original - Poster image

Modern House Intro

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 7 images · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
Intro
Blob shape
580exports
rating
Create a modern, high-impact opener with vibrant gradient blobs, bold typography, and sleek sliding banners. This dynamic template strings together multiple title scenes with smooth slice transitions, letterbox accents, and a polished logo reveal. Ideal for promos, intros, title sequences, and photo slideshows across fashion, events, lifestyle, and more. Customize colors, text, media, and fonts to match your brand and let the energetic motion do the rest. Impress your audience with a clean, contemporary look that’s quick to edit and ready to share.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us