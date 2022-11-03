Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Stroke Reveal - Original - Poster image

Modern Stroke Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Glossy
Outro
9.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a polished 3D glass logo reveal. This minimalist, elegant animation traces sleek contours, assembles beveled forms, and settles into a glossy finish with long shadows and a subtle gradient backdrop. Ideal for intros and outros, it keeps attention on your mark while leaving space for a tagline. Tweak background styles, color accents, logo treatment, and typography to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion and modern 3D motion graphics aesthetic make it a versatile choice for professional branding across channels.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us