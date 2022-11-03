Modern Stroke Reveal

Showcase your brand with a polished 3D glass logo reveal. This minimalist, elegant animation traces sleek contours, assembles beveled forms, and settles into a glossy finish with long shadows and a subtle gradient backdrop. Ideal for intros and outros, it keeps attention on your mark while leaving space for a tagline. Tweak background styles, color accents, logo treatment, and typography to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion and modern 3D motion graphics aesthetic make it a versatile choice for professional branding across channels.