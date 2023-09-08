Mosaic Block Glitch Reveal

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a hard‑hitting glitch logo reveal. This energetic ident assembles your mark from vibrant RGB blocks, scanlines and pixel distortions before settling into a clean, centered lockup with an optional tagline. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors and background to match your brand. The dark, neon‑infused digital aesthetic fits tech, gaming, and high‑energy content, while remaining versatile for any channel that needs a modern, abstract sting.