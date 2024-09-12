en
Mosaic Reveal
Created by Moysher
30exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set your brand apart with a unique multicolored mosaic effect that brings your logo to life. Our Mosaic Reveal template is perfect for unveiling your brand's identity in a sleek and modern way. Customization is at the heart of this design, allowing you to personalize fonts, colors, and taglines seamlessly. The final flash of light ensures your logo sticks in the memory for all the right reasons.
Best of Moysher
By EnjoystX
8s
2
3
9
Introduce your brand with elegance and momentum using our Dynamic Reveal template. Tailor-made for the modern business, this animation twirls your logo onto the screen with a sleek sophistication. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity, complemented by a punchy tagline. An ideal choice for YouTube or Facebook content, command attention with every play.
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
By tinomotion
11s
5
2
3
A 3D generated template with cyberpunk and glitches effects. It includes 1 logo placeholder, and different color controls to adapt to your needs. You can use it as an opener to your movies, trailers, and videos.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
9
Embark on a visual journey as your logo emerges through a digital realm of dynamic square pixels. Our Speed Pixels Ident design transforms simple graphics into a high speed chase, culminating in a brilliantly reflective reveal. With customizable fonts and colors, your logo will be boldly displayed at the center, perfectly tailored to reflect your unique brand identity.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
9
Discover a fusion of tech and creativity with our Hexa Technology Ident template, where a hexagon structure over a holographic grid epitomizes innovation. Data streams converge, crafting your logo within a dynamic particle swarm, and culminates with a sleek, glossy reflection. Infuse your brand's identity with this high-energy introduction tailored for modern audiences. Customize fonts, colors, and incorporate your tagline for a video that's polished and ready to publish.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
2
9
Present your logo with a bolt of digital energy using the Digital Tech Reveal template. An intense beam of light crosses the screen, weaving your brand from glowing pixels, revealing it in electrifying detail against a rugged backdrop. With full customization, this video is the ultimate reveal for any platform, delivering a memorable punch every time you hit play.
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
11
Electrify the screen and grasp your viewer's attention with the Digital Spin Spectacle template. As digital rotations and radiant lines swirl to meet your logo at the center stage, your brand becomes an unforgettable emblem. The horizontal format means grand storytelling for YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter. Customization? You've got it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors.
By motionsparrow
11s
7
3
6
Step into the future with our Digital Glitch Reveal template, unveiling your brand with cutting-edge glitches and dynamic effects. Ideal for intros and outros, this versatile template for widescreen ensures your logo and tagline command attention with a stylish and modern twist. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand for a high-definition showcase.
