Notebook Reveal

Turn your mark into a precise, technical reveal. This minimalist logo animation draws construction lines on a graph-paper backdrop, builds your shape with hatching, then finishes as a glossy 3D emblem with a smooth highlight sweep. A centered composition and subtle gradient keep the focus on your brand, while an optional tagline adds a clean callout. Ideal as an intro or outro, it suits engineering, tech, and corporate identities alike. Update colors, background, and pacing accents to match your style, then render a polished logo reveal in seconds.