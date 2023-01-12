Outline Animation Reveal

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D outline reveal. This logo animation builds from traced lines into a beveled, glass-and-metal look over a clean grid. Smooth, fluid motion and a centered layout keep attention on your mark, finished with a customizable tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro, it balances minimal elegance with glossy depth for a premium feel. Works seamlessly across landscape, square, and vertical formats, offering a versatile, professional ident for channels, promos, and branded videos.