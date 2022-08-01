Paint Glitch Logo

Make your brand pop with a punchy glitch logo animation powered by expressive brush strokes and paint reveals. This high-energy ident blends painterly textures with digital distortion and RGB split effects to build and then stabilize your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers a modern, gritty aesthetic with a clean centered finish. Easily customize background and accent colors, logo, and typography to match your branding. Perfect for creators and brands seeking a bold, art-meets-tech look that commands attention in just a few seconds.