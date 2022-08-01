Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Paint Glitch Logo - Original - Poster image

Paint Glitch Logo

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glitch
Outro
Painterly
1.4Kexports
rating
Make your brand pop with a punchy glitch logo animation powered by expressive brush strokes and paint reveals. This high-energy ident blends painterly textures with digital distortion and RGB split effects to build and then stabilize your logo and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers a modern, gritty aesthetic with a clean centered finish. Easily customize background and accent colors, logo, and typography to match your branding. Perfect for creators and brands seeking a bold, art-meets-tech look that commands attention in just a few seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us