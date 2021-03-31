Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quick Opener - Original - Poster image

Quick Opener

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 7 images · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Promo
Minimal
Bold
Title sequence
11.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a clean, modern opener built for speed. This versatile template blends bold typography, sliding panels, and precise line wipes to showcase your images and messages with impact. Use it for intros, promos, or title sequences, then cap it with a crisp logo reveal. The minimal, flat design keeps focus on your content, while the energetic stomp pacing grabs attention across social and corporate platforms alike. Simply drop in your media, edit the headlines, and adjust colors to match your brand for a polished result in minutes.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us