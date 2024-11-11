en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Rays Mosaic Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Pixels
Gloss
Glow
Flare
Outline
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Rays Mosaic Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
17exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with the elegance it deserves. Our Rays Mosaic Reveal template reveals your logo with a mesmerizing mosaic effect, drawing viewers into a symphony of colors, outlines, and swirling particles. As a light beam highlights your brand's contours, every element aligns perfectly to command attention effortlessly. Add your logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to create a panoramic video set for glory.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Elegant Digital Rays Original theme video
Elegant Digital Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Discover the magic of our Elegant Digital Rays template, where your logo comes to life one pixel at a time. Watch as a rippling wave of square particles births your brand, moving gracefully across the screen in stunning resolution. Elevate your identity with a custom tagline, fonts, and colors, leaving viewers with a polished and professional impression. It's time to stand out in the digital arena.
High Tech Waves Original theme video
High Tech Waves
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
9
Step into the digital age with High Tech Waves as your logo bursts forth from a vortex of data waves against a futuristic 3D grid backdrop. This template offers the ability to customize logo, colors, and tagline, making it a high-definition standout on all social platforms, presentations, and advertisements.
Data Flow Ident Original theme video
Data Flow Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
8
Introduce your brand with a surge of energy as hexagonal particles converge to reveal your logo in our Data Flow Ident template. This motion delight is designed for those who want to make a punchy intro or outro. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and end with a spotlight-worthy glossy reflection that's bound to impress. Create a breathtakingly sleek video that tells your digital story.
Hexa Technology Ident Original theme video
Hexa Technology Ident
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
9
Discover a fusion of tech and creativity with our Hexa Technology Ident template, where a hexagon structure over a holographic grid epitomizes innovation. Data streams converge, crafting your logo within a dynamic particle swarm, and culminates with a sleek, glossy reflection. Infuse your brand's identity with this high-energy introduction tailored for modern audiences. Customize fonts, colors, and incorporate your tagline for a video that's polished and ready to publish.
Digital Spectacle Reveal Original theme video
Digital Spectacle Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
11
Electrify the screen and grasp your viewer's attention with the Digital Spin Spectacle template. As digital rotations and radiant lines swirl to meet your logo at the center stage, your brand becomes an unforgettable emblem. The horizontal format means grand storytelling for YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter. Customization? You've got it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors.
Cinematic Light Rays Original theme video
Cinematic Light Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Elevate your brand to new heights with an elegant logo reveal. Watch as glowing light rays craft the contours of your logo, completing its form with glossy, reflective shapes. This exquisite video template not only captures the essence of your brand but does so with unmatched sophistication. Perfect for intros or standalone pieces, just add your logo, tagline, and colors to make a statement of luxury.
Bright Light Rays Original theme video
Bright Light Rays
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our high-gloss Bright Light Rays logo animation that brings your brand to life. Witness the edges of your logo glow and gleam with radiant light, creating a multi-level reveal that demands attention. Customize fonts and colors as you see fit, and watch your tagline blend seamlessly into the adventure. This all-purpose template is fashioned for the grand entrance your brand deserves.
Flashy Shutter Flips Original theme video
Flashy Shutter Flips
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Craft an unforgettable entrance for your brand with our Flashy Shutter Flips template, where your logo takes center stage in a dance of light and gleaming reflections. As layers converge to highlight your brand, the final sharp flash and lens flare add that wow factor to your reveal. Customize the experience with your unique tagline and colors, and let this motion graphic elevate your content to new heights.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us