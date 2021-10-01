Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Reveal Logo - Original - Poster image

Reveal Logo

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Concentric rings
3.1Kexports
rating
Elevate your branding with a clean, minimalist logo animation. Soft concentric rings swirl into a refined reveal, enhanced by subtle glow, long shadows, and a polished light sweep. The centered composition keeps all focus on your mark while a discreet tagline supports your identity. With its elegant, pastel duotone palette and smooth motion, this template suits corporate, creative, and personal content alike. Use it as a short intro or a crisp outro to leave a lasting impression. Quickly customize colors and logo to match your brand and deliver a premium, professional finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us