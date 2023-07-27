Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rhythm Pulse - Original - Poster image

Rhythm Pulse

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Glow
Circular spectrum
8.3Kexports
rating
Transform any track into a captivating music visualization. This audio‑reactive scene features a vinyl center surrounded by neon HUD rings, circular spectrum lines, and a ring‑style progress timer. Add your artwork, artist and song titles, and fine‑tune colors and background gradients to match your brand. Built for smooth, dynamic motion, it syncs to your audio for an immersive look that suits singles, mixes, and channel uploads. Perfect for music releases and artist branding, it delivers a clean, futuristic glow with geometric precision and center‑stage focus.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us