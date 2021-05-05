Rich Logo Glitch

Kick off your videos with a fast, high-impact logo reveal. This energetic glitch animation combines RGB split, scanlines, and digital distortion with bold geometric frames to spotlight your brand. Customize colors, upload your logo, and add a tagline for a polished intro or outro across YouTube, social, and promos. The neon, high-contrast look and rhythmic motion create instant presence and memorability. Perfect for channels, events, and creative brands that want a modern digital vibe without fuss.