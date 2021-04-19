Showcase your brand with a refined 3D logo animation set inside a stylized room. A smooth camera fly-through leads to a circular reveal framed by concentric rings, delivering a minimal, elegant, and geometric look. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, TV shows, presentations, promos, and YouTube. With clean 3D motion graphics and calm pacing, this template makes a professional first impression across any industry.