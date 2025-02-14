Short Intro - Vertical
00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3.9Kexports
Launch your brand with a high-energy stomp intro featuring bold typography, sliding panels, vertical stripe wipes, and crisp letterbox framing. This modern opener transforms your photos into a fast-paced promo with stacked titles, tinted overlays, and a clean, centered logo reveal. Ideal for product highlights, events, fashion, travel, or lifestyle content, it delivers seamless transitions and a confident, editorial look. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your identity and drive attention in seconds.
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