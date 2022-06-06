Simple Glitch Logo - Horizontal

Make a powerful first impression with a modern glitch logo reveal. This energetic template fuses RGB split, scan-bar sweeps, and concentric rings to assemble your mark before cleanly resolving to title and tagline. The dark, minimal background keeps focus on your brand while vibrant neon accents deliver digital flair. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents across social, YouTube, or streaming. Easily customize colors, fonts, and background style to match your identity, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.