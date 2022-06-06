Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Glitch Logo - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Simple Glitch Logo - Horizontal

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 images · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Glitch effects
Glitch artifacts
1.4Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a modern glitch logo reveal. This energetic template fuses RGB split, scan-bar sweeps, and concentric rings to assemble your mark before cleanly resolving to title and tagline. The dark, minimal background keeps focus on your brand while vibrant neon accents deliver digital flair. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick idents across social, YouTube, or streaming. Easily customize colors, fonts, and background style to match your identity, then export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us