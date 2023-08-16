Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smooth Line Disclosure - Original - Poster image

Smooth Line Disclosure

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Extrusion
4.4Kexports
rating
Elevate your branding with a clean, modern logo reveal. This 3D animation traces your mark with luminous lines, builds a polished extruded form, and settles into a crisp finish with an optional tagline. A subtle grid on a dark gradient background adds depth without distraction, while soft lighting and glints keep the focus on your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, and idents across channels. Easily tailor colors, fonts, glow intensity, and background styling to match your identity. A refined, minimal look that works for tech, creative, and corporate brands alike.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us