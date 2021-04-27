Stand Logo

Showcase your brand with a clean, elegant 3D logo reveal. This minimal motion design features a geometric room with spheres and striped panels, guiding attention to a centered logo plate and tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, the smooth, refined animation fits presentations, slideshows, and YouTube branding. Easily customize colors, keep original logo hues if you prefer, and update your font and tagline. Create a polished identity moment in seconds with professional 3D motion graphics that look great across a wide range of industries.