Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Story Abstract - Original - Poster image

Story Abstract

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
3D motion graphics
Geometric
Motion title
Cube
40exports
rating
Create attention-grabbing story videos with a premium 3D geometric backdrop of cubes and floating spheres. This vertical motion title is perfect for promos, intros, announcements, and account highlights. Customize headline and supporting text, switch between polished theme presets, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth camera drift and elegant materials deliver a refined, modern aesthetic that looks great on any platform. Designed for quick customization and fast publishing, it’s a versatile choice for influencers, brands, and creators who want clean, high-impact results.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us