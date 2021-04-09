Story Abstract

Create attention-grabbing story videos with a premium 3D geometric backdrop of cubes and floating spheres. This vertical motion title is perfect for promos, intros, announcements, and account highlights. Customize headline and supporting text, switch between polished theme presets, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Smooth camera drift and elegant materials deliver a refined, modern aesthetic that looks great on any platform. Designed for quick customization and fast publishing, it’s a versatile choice for influencers, brands, and creators who want clean, high-impact results.