Stroke Glitch Reveal

Create a high-impact logo animation with a bold RGB glitch aesthetic. This design blends scanlines, pixel blocks, and channel-split distortion to build and break your mark before settling on a clean, centered logo with an optional tagline. A dark gradient backdrop, neon glow, and punchy transitions make it ideal for intros or outros across tech, gaming, and digital content. Easily customize colors, logo rendering and tagline styling to match your brand. Deliver a fast, modern reveal that stands out on social, streaming, and YouTube with crisp, energetic motion.