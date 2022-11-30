Stroke Reveal

Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal. This minimal intro builds your mark from clean stroke outlines into a polished, extruded form with glossy reflections on a soft gradient background. The smooth, elegant pacing suits intros and outros alike. Easily customize your logo, choose background color or gradient, tweak materials and tagline styling, and make it your own. Perfect for corporate, product, or channel branding when you want a premium, modern aesthetic without clutter.