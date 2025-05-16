en
Stroke Slide Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Gloss
Gradient
Corporate
Glow
Outline
Light
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Stroke Slide Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
19exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Experience the allure of neon light with our Stroke Slide Reveal template. As a glowing line traces your logo's silhouette, the anticipation builds until a stack of reflections forms your complete brand identity. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors to match your aesthetic. Ideal for intros or powerful brand statements, this template is a ready-to-publish masterpiece that will dazzle your audience.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Clean Neon Reveal Original theme video
Clean Neon Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
Light Rays Original theme video
Light Rays
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
Glass Reflection Reveal Original theme video
Glass Reflection Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
9
3
14
Dazzle your audience with a logo reveal that's as bright and dynamic as your business. Our Glass Reflection Reveal template lets radiant lines dance around your logo, building anticipation before a burst of light unveils your brand in full glory. The final look is a clean, polished logo that speaks volumes. With easy customization options, your brand's reveal will shine uniquely.
Digital Stroke Unveil Original theme video
Digital Stroke Unveil
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
6
3
9
Electrify your audience with Digital Stroke Unveil, where dynamic light strokes bring your logo to life against a backdrop of digital sophistication. This multipurpose template lets you personalize the futuristic reveal with your own touch by customizing colors, fonts, and taglines. Whether it's for YouTube intros or Twitter shares, get set to showcase your brand with energy and style.
Smooth & Stylish Reveal Original theme video
Smooth & Stylish Reveal
Edit
By AlexG1985
6s
2
3
8
Step into a world where elegance meets modernity with the Smooth & Stylish Reveal. Perfect for creating stylish intros or compelling promos, this template's sleek design and fluid transitions ensure your logo and tagline are revealed in the most polished fashion. Versatility meets easy customization, letting you make your mark with fonts and colors that resonate with your brand.
Sleek Clean Reveal Original theme video
Sleek Clean Reveal
Edit
By EnjoystX
9s
2
3
11
Present your brand with elegance and impact using our Sleek Clean Reveal template. Watch as dynamic lines draw the eye to your logo, graced with a lustrous gloss effect for a lasting impression. Easily tailor the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to fit your company's image, and captivate audiences across full-screen displays with this versatile template.
Stroke Clean Reveal Original theme video
Stroke Clean Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Elegant Logo
Edit
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
