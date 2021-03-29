Summer Opener

Bring sunny vibes to your brand with a fresh, flat-design promo. This playful slideshow pairs circular photo frames and dotted grids with tropical leaves and soft pastel colors. Smooth, leaf-shaped wipes and slide-in titles keep the pace friendly and engaging. Customize every scene: replace images, edit headlines, adjust colors, and finish with your logo and website on a clean end card. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, lifestyle brands, travel highlights, and upbeat intros.