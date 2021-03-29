Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Opener - Original - Poster image

Summer Opener

00:35 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 9 images · 13 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Flat design
Minimal
Nature
540exports
rating
Bring sunny vibes to your brand with a fresh, flat-design promo. This playful slideshow pairs circular photo frames and dotted grids with tropical leaves and soft pastel colors. Smooth, leaf-shaped wipes and slide-in titles keep the pace friendly and engaging. Customize every scene: replace images, edit headlines, adjust colors, and finish with your logo and website on a clean end card. Perfect for seasonal campaigns, lifestyle brands, travel highlights, and upbeat intros.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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