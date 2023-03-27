Tetromino Glitch Reveal

Launch your brand with a punchy glitch logo animation packed with retro, analog vibes. Swarming square motifs, RGB split effects, and VHS-style noise build into a bold center reveal before settling on your logo and tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro for YouTube, streams, promos, and tech content. Easily customize the background (color or gradient), logo treatment, and tagline styling to match your branding. Deliver a fast, high-impact ident that feels nostalgic and modern at once.