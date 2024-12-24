en
The Village Winter

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Winter
Vacation
Tree
Christmas
Holidays
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
The Village Winter - Original - Poster image
Moysher profile image
Created by Moysher
11exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Enchant your audience with the serene beauty of a winter township before revealing your brand with our The Village Winter animation. Glide over a snow-draped wonderland to unveil your logo majestically displayed on a shield. This captivating scene can stand alone or serve as an introduction to further content, easily customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
Winter Holidays Greeting Original theme video
Winter Holidays Greeting
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Time to wish Happy Winter Holidays to anyone!
Festive Night Unveil Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
Christmas Night Original theme video
Christmas Night
By S_WorX
10s
2
4
6
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
Christmas Greeting 3 Original theme video
Christmas Greeting 3
By hushahir
6s
1
5
11
Step into the holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Greeting template, where festive ornaments elegantly assemble to unveil your heartfelt seasonal messages. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, personalize your Christmas greeting or brand reveal to share warmth and joy. Perfect for any holiday-themed campaign or end-of-year communication, this template spreads cheer and captivates viewers.
Christmas Greeting 2 Original theme video
Christmas Greeting 2
By hushahir
6s
1
5
11
Step into the holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Greeting template, where festive ornaments elegantly assemble to unveil your heartfelt seasonal messages. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, personalize your Christmas greeting or brand reveal to share warmth and joy. Perfect for any holiday-themed campaign or end-of-year communication, this template spreads cheer and captivates viewers.
Christmas Greeting 1 Original theme video
Christmas Greeting 1
By hushahir
6s
1
5
11
Step into the holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Greeting template, where festive ornaments elegantly assemble to unveil your heartfelt seasonal messages. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, personalize your Christmas greeting or brand reveal to share warmth and joy. Perfect for any holiday-themed campaign or end-of-year communication, this template spreads cheer and captivates viewers.
Christmas Greeting 6 Original theme video
Christmas Greeting 6
By hushahir
6s
1
5
10
Step into the holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Greeting template, where festive ornaments elegantly assemble to unveil your heartfelt seasonal messages. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, personalize your Christmas greeting or brand reveal to share warmth and joy. Perfect for any holiday-themed campaign or end-of-year communication, this template spreads cheer and captivates viewers.
Christmas Greeting 5 Original theme video
Christmas Greeting 5
By hushahir
6s
1
5
10
Step into the holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Greeting template, where festive ornaments elegantly assemble to unveil your heartfelt seasonal messages. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, personalize your Christmas greeting or brand reveal to share warmth and joy. Perfect for any holiday-themed campaign or end-of-year communication, this template spreads cheer and captivates viewers.
