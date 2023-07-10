Toy City Background - Post

Bring a charming, toy-like cityscape to your edits with this isometric 3D animated background. A gentle camera drift travels over low‑poly buildings, roads, trees, and moving cars, creating a calm, modern urban ambience. The minimal, geometric design and pastel palette keep your visuals clean and unobtrusive while adding depth and interest behind titles, overlays, or screen recordings. Ideal for intros, explainers, livestream backdrops, or social posts across multiple aspect ratios. Customize colors to match your brand and drop it behind your content for a polished, professional look that feels fresh and friendly.