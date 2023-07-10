Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Toy City Background - Square - Original - Poster image

Toy City Background - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Isometric
City
Camera drift
25exports
rating
Bring a charming, toy-like cityscape to your edits with this isometric 3D animated background. A gentle camera drift travels over low‑poly buildings, roads, trees, and moving cars, creating a calm, modern urban ambience. The minimal, geometric design and pastel palette keep your visuals clean and unobtrusive while adding depth and interest behind titles, overlays, or screen recordings. Ideal for intros, explainers, livestream backdrops, or social posts across multiple aspect ratios. Customize colors to match your brand and drop it behind your content for a polished, professional look that feels fresh and friendly.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us